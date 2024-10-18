Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is returning to the City of Angels as he tries to bring the franchise their first-ever NBA Championship. He's also embarking on yet another sneaker campaign with Adidas as the All-Star welcomes his ninth signature model under sponsor Adidas. Come early next year, we'll see the two sides release numerous colorways of the updated Adidas Harden Vol. 9 silhouette.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Adidas first introduced the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 just recently, although they have yet to be announced for an official release. Adidas has been extremely active in updating their signature basketball lines and the newest James Harden sneaker will be no different. Featuring an all-new design through the upper, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 could be the best of Harden's iterations we've ever seen.

Initially, two colorways have surfaced in the “Cloud White” and “Cyber Metallic” versions. Both shoes are typical of what we've seen from previous Harden sneakers, but it's already clear that the brand will push these will an expanded range of color combinations.

Adidas Harden Vol. 9

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 is a striking design crafted from a TPU-molded upper, a theme Adidas has been rolling with throughout other signature lines like Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. The shoes feature a continuous wave pattern that opens three horizontal stripes throughout the upper.

The shoes are set in an inner boot to maximize stability and comfort when worn on the court. We see the treaded outsoles paired with the three stripes logo along the heel to complete the look. The simple, yet futuristic design allows for endless color combinations, as we see with the utilization of reflective hues in the “Cyber Metallic” pair. These are the first pairs we've seen circulating and are expected to drop subsequently.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 9 has yet to be confirmed for an official release date, but official photos from Adidas are a solid indicator that we can expect these to come sometime during Spring 2025 as the NBA season heats up. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on we can expect these pair to drop.