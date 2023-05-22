James Harden and adidas are set to release the Harden Vol. 8, the eighth sneaker in Harden’s signature line with the basketball giant. The shoes comes as a follow-up to the Harden Vol. 7 and feature a similar internal structure, clearly tailored to Harden’s preferences on the court. While the Vol. 7 wasn’t a huge hit with sneakerheads or casual wearers, the performance capabilities of the shoe have been proven as they’re popular in the basketball community. Unofficial images from user @sesame_unboxing have recently surfaced of the Volume 8, a promising sign that they could be on the way soon.

First look at James Harden’s eight signature shoe, the adidas Harden Vol. 8 👀 pic.twitter.com/gdjmbWkxRc — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 21, 2023

The shoe features a neoprene-type bootie that’s been consistent on past Harden sneakers. The boot molds to your feet while the outside structure of the shoe keeps your foot in place. On this new Volume, the uppers feature a rubber oval-shaped guard, giving the shoe a futuristic and aerodynamic feel. The toecap seems to feature the same rubber material in a separately color-blocked scheme. While no official release date has been announced, the shoes are expected to drop early 2024 for around $160.

The look and shape of the shoe certainly has fans on Twitter split about the design. One user wrote “Horrible” and “look like a pair of cleats.” Other fans mocked Harden, saying “This shoe looks like his stats in a close out game.”

However, the wider sentiment has been that the shoes are unique and fans are appreciative of adidas trying to be innovative while keeping the performance and athlete at the center of the design. James Harden led the league in assists this past year and had a solid run into the postseason. While it’s uncertain where Harden will play next year, it’s clear he plans on doing it in style.

