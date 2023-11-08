After a tease earlier this summer, James Harden officially debuts his signature Adidas Vol. 8 in his first game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA and its fans have been awaiting the arrival of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers and last night we got to see the new-look squad in action for the first time. It was also the debut of James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 8 on the hardwood as he gears up for his 17th year in the league with his eighth signature sneaker. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The shoes were first teased in May 2023 as James Harden and Adidas shared a first look at the sneakers. With Harden being moved to Los Angeles to start the season, fans had to wait until his debut to see the Harden Vol. 8 in action. With his first game as a Clipper behind him, James Harden finally broke out his new signature sneakers.

James Harden makes his Clippers debut tonight while also debuting the adidas Harden Vol. 8 at Madison Square Garden 👀 pic.twitter.com/l5dVhj0HKS — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 7, 2023

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 is a unique iteration in the James Harden line and takes a different approach from his previous models. Similar to what Adidas has done with Anthony Edwards' AE 1, the Harden Vol. 8 features a molded rubber upper with a futuristic design. The inner part of the shoe is constructed with a neoprene boot and molds perfectly to the wearer's foot. James Harden was seen wearing a neon orange colorway in his first game with the Clippers.

Sadly, the Clippers weren't able to get the win in Harden's debut and they surprisingly struggled to get any offense going. They were held under 100 points as Kawhi Leonard led the team with 18 points. Harden was close behind with 17 points in his first game and despite the loss, sees a ton of potential in the future of his team.

Adidas hasn't yet announced an official release for the Harden Vol. 8, but expect these to drop sometime around February 2024. If they follow previous releases, they should be available for a retail price of $160 and come in full sizing.