After five fruitful seasons with the Raiders, Josh Jacobs hit free agency in 2024. He was one of several veteran running backs to end up on the open market, along with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. And after the Green Bay Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal, he helped change how the NFL views the position with a Pro Bowl season.

Despite his excellent debut with the Packers, Jacobs wasn’t satisfied with his performance. “I feel like I had a good year, but I feel like I still left a lot on the table,” Jacobs admitted, per ProFootballTalk.

“For me, it’s just trying to come in and chase that No. 1 spot and raise a Super Bowl [trophy] at the end of the day. That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind,” he added.

Josh Jacobs hopes to power the Packers to a championship

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 5, 2024 at Lambeau Field. at Lambeau Field.
William Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Jacobs was sensational in his first season with the Packers. He ran for 1,329 yards – the best rushing season for a Green Bay RB since 2003 when Ahman Green racked up 1,883 yards. Jacobs also added a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns and cracked 300 carries for just the second time.

If there’s a lot left on the table for the bruising back in his age-27 season then Packers fans are in for a treat. Jacobs had the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL in 2024 and the second-most touchdowns.

His performance helped the Packers to a strong 11-6 season in the highly competitive NFC North. Green Bay made the playoffs but lost in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the season, Jacobs made it clear the Packers need a WR1. Although the team already has several talented receivers, none of them reached 1,000 yards in 2024 and only Jayden Reed exceeded 620 receiving yards.

The Packers appear to have obliged Jacobs as the team landed former Texas wideout Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It was the first time since 2002 that the organization took a receiver in the first round as the Jordan Love to Golden connection was too tempting to pass up.

With a first-round wideout and a motivated Jacobs, head coach Matt LaFleur should have plenty to work with on offense. If the Detroit Lions or the Minnesota Vikings take a step back in 2025, the Packers could be well positioned to capture the division.