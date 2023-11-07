James Madison has sent a formal request to the NCAA requesting relief from bylaws that limit the football team's bowl eligibility.

James Madison University has reportedly submitted a formal request to the NCAA asking for the school's football program to receive relief from bylaws that limits bowl eligibility for teams transitioning from FCS to FBS, according to Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record.

The James Madison football program led by head coach Curt Cignetti is currently 9-0, and would be in position to receive an invite to a New Year's Six bowl if granted full eligibility. The James Madison football program is in its second year of its transition, and as things stand would not be eligible for a bowl game unless there are too few non-transitioning programs who meet the requirement for bowl eligibility, which is typically a 6-6 season or better.

The Sun Belt conference also asked the NCAA to give Curt Cignetti's program eligibility, according to Mettlen.

The university made a firm argument fo being eligible for postseason play in the letter penned by president Jonathan Alger, athletic director Jeff Bourne and rector Maribeth Herod.

“Our university has embarked on this transition in ways that no other institution has since the transition rules changed 23 years ago,” the letter from Jonathan Alger, Jeff Bourne and Maribeth Herod reads. “Our student-athletes have achieved an astonishing, unprecedented level of success during this period. Relief that allows our student-athletes to participate in a bowl game, as their play has earned, is warranted.”

Prior requests for relief have been denied by the NCAA, it will be interesting to see what happens with the program as bowl season approaches.