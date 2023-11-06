James Madison football have been dealt a crushing blow, with star pass-rusher Jalen Green suffering a season-ending injury.

James Madison football has been one of the best feel-good stories in the country this season thanks to a stifling defense headlined by star defensive end Jalen Green. However, the program has been dealt a devastating blow in regards to Green.

The pass-rusher, who leads the NCAA in sacks, is out for the rest of the campaign due to a knee injury, as announced by the Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti on Monday. The senior was in the midst of a career year for the FBS standouts, registering 50 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 21 tackles for loss. He's already garnered tons of national attention and broke several program records.

James Madison football is a perfect 9-0 and ranked 21st in the nation, allowing just 19.6 points per game and ranking 1st in fewest rushing yards allowed at 59.7. Cignetti spoke on how the Dukes plan to replace Green but made it clear this is a significant loss. Via ESPN:

“We've got a couple other guys in the mix who could see increased playing time,” Cignetti said. “Amar Thomas at defensive end and Mychal McMullin at defensive tackle. We'll be 2-deep plus on the defensive line. We'll figure it out. We've got some flexibility. But you can't replace a guy like Jalen. He had probably more production as a pass-rusher than anybody in the country this season.

“Everybody feels really bad for him,” Cignetti said. “He was having a tremendous season, had a chance to break the sack record: 15 and a half sacks, 21 TFLs, he put a lot into this season. The silver lining would be he attracted the NFL scouts' attention, which I know is his goal, to play in the league. He's had a lot of interest in the NFL the last few weeks.”

Despite the injury, Green will definitely get consideration for the 2024 NFL Draft. The tools to be a pro are undoubtedly there.