James Madison faces Fresno State. Our college basketball odds series includes our James Madison Fresno State prediction, odds, and pick

The James Madison Dukes take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our James Madison Fresno State prediction and pick. Find how to watch James Madison Fresno State.

The James Madison Dukes have been one of the big stories of the young college basketball season. It's more than just the 5-0 record which has people talking; James Madison has won two different overtime games and produced a late rally to win another of its games. One of the overtime wins came on the road against Michigan State. The Spartans were a preseason top-five team, but JMU didn't care. It went into Tom Izzo's house and shocked the Spartans in overtime. That was impressive enough. Then came the second game of the season against a good Kent State team. JMU was down by five points with two seconds left. It hit a 3-pointer, drew an offensive foul against Kent State, and scored the tying bucket to complete a ridiculous comeback. James Madison then prevailed in the second overtime period to remain unbeaten. JMU then won a game against Radford in which it trailed by three points, 73-70, with 1:55 left. The Dukes shut out Radford in the final two minutes and won 76-73. This is a tough team which has quickly showed a lot of resilience this season.

Fresno State has one loss. Interestingly enough, that loss came to the same Kent State team which almost beat James Madison but couldn't close the deal. You know these two teams are going to watch a lot of Kent State game film to compare each other and find ways to come up with the right game plan.

This game is in Cancun, Mexico, as part of the glut of early-season Thanksgiving tournaments known as Feast Week.

Here are the James Madison-Fresno State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: James Madison-Fresno State Odds

James Madison Dukes: -4.5 (-110)

Fresno State Bulldogs: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch James Madison vs Fresno State

Time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why James Madison Could Cover the Spread

The Dukes are simply one of the toughest, most composed, most resilient teams in college basketball. What else is there to say after seeing this team beat Michigan State in overtime on the road, and then scoring five points in the final two seconds of regulation to beat Kent State on the road? Ordinary teams don't do these things. James Madison has become a giant in the final two minutes of games. The comeback against Radford wasn't as impressive as the Kent State comeback, but it was still hugely impressive. Shutting out any opponent in the final two minutes of regulation with the scoreboard being close is quite an achievement in basketball. James Madison is simply a team no one else wants to face right now. Fresno State lost by 10 to the Kent State team James Madison defeated. The Dukes have the upper hand in this matchup, and it's very clear.

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The James Madison story is great, but at some point, a team which is always playing very close games is going to fall off the high wire and lose. Even if Fresno State loses a close game to JMU, however, it will still cover. FSU can lose by four and still cover. The odds of that happening seem pretty high.

Final James Madison-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

This is a game to stay away from. Wait for a live-betting angle.

Final James Madison-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +4.5