David Gordon Green's movie Halloween Ends put an end to Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) story against Michael Myers. However, the Oscar-winning actress has seemingly opened the door for another return to the franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis said, “never say never” to her return as Laurie in a future Halloween movie. But we. will have to wait and see if it happens since she also acknowledges that she is done playing the part.

“I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, ‘aloha,' and a thanks for all the years and memories,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. “And yet, if I've learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it's never say never.”

The future of the series is up in the air. Green's trilogy got off to a promising start, with 2018's Halloween grossing $255 million during its theatrical run. The subsequent two installments each declined, grossing $131 million and $104 million, respectively.

Jamie Lee Curtis' iconic Halloween role

Playing Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's Halloween was Jamie Lee Curtis' first movie role. Laurie is a teenage babysitter who is being stalked by the mysterious Michael Myers.

She would reprise her role in the next two sequels before sitting out the fourth, fifth, and sixth installments. Curtis made her shocking return to the franchise in 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

Three more installments were made, including Rob Zombie's reboot in 2007, which Curtis sat out of. She made her return in Green's 2018 movie, which was a direct sequel to the first entry.

It picks up 40 years after the events of the first movie, as Laurie prepares to take on Michael Myers after he has escaped imprisonment.

The two sequels were released back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Once again, Green returned to helm each movie. While Halloween Ends was the lowest-grossing of the new trilogy, making just $105 million, it is still the third-highest-grossing entry in the entire franchise.

Her other movie roles

Starring in Halloween helped launch Curtis to stardom. She subsequently starred in Prom Night, Escape from New York, Grandview, U.S.A., and My Girl (and its sequel) in the following years.

Her other notable movies include Freaky Friday, Veronica Mars, Knives Out, Haunted Mansion, Borderlands, and The Last Showgirl.

In 2022, she starred in the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once as the IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre. She won her first career Oscar for her performance. Ke Huy Quan also won Best Supporting Actor, and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for their roles.

Soon, Curtis will return to the Freaky Friday franchise for its long-awaited sequel, Freakier Friday. The sequel comes over two decades after its predecessor.

Curtis will return alongside Lindsay Lohan and Mark Harmon. Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, and Lucille Strong will also star in the sequel.

Freaky Friday is an adaptation of the 1972 novel of the same name starring Curtis and Lohan. It follows a mother and daughter who swap bodies. Previously, there had been four movies in the franchise. Steve Carr also directed a Disney Channel Original Movie version of it in 2018.