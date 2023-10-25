It's Michael Myers' favorite holiday: Halloween. And he's been featured in some hits and misses in the spooky season classic films.

Whether Myer's is very scary (the original Halloween) or a little over-the-top (Rob Zombie's versions), the Halloween movies are ranked from worst to best. Light up a jack-o-lantern and see where your favorite sits.

Halloween Resurrection

In Resurrection, Myers stalks a group of college students who agreed to stay the night in his childhood home as part of a reality show. The movie has no suspense, is poorly shot, and features Jaime Lee Curtis in an unspectacular, wasted cameo.

Michael Myers is probably cringing behind his mask with this one.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

This 1989 felt very uninspired. Additionally, we could've done without Tina. What's worse about this film is it's just not scary. It's more silly than anything.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

This Halloween was a bit confusing, with an all-over-the-place backstory. Clearly, production had some issues piecing this one together. One plus is Paul Rudd makes an appearance, which adds a spark of enjoyment due to his familiar presence.

Halloween II (2009)

Rob Zombie's makes this blood-soaked version on 15mm film, which adds to some creepyness. However, it's not quite a stellar film. It's very graphic, which some horror enthusiasts might enjoy more than others. However, the human element of Michael Myers seems to be missing from this one.

Halloween (2007)

The first version of Rob Zombie's Halloween sits slightly better than his 2nd shot at the franchise. However, it's a disturbing movie with parts we could've done without (torturing pets, for example).

One thing about this film is that it sparked controversy; sometimes, bad press is good press.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Where's Michael? That's the big miss in this one. Fans were outraged when Meyers didn't even appear in this 3rd installment. This is, by far, the black sheep of all the films. However, if you can forgive the lack of the Halloween star, it's a good horror movie that has built up a cult status over the years.

Halloween II (1981)

On a good note, this film seems to flow right from the first. The sequel features many of the same cast and crew as the original. With some pretty awful medical murders and more, this second film isn't the best, but it is still a satisfying version featuring a chilling score to boot.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Meyers looks a little goofy in this version, which is either good or bad when it comes to scary (I mean, clowns are goofy and scary, right?). It has a classic plot that horror fans, in general, are favorable of. However, some critics feel the movie was rushed and lacked imagination.

Halloween Ends

This complete franchise reinvention seems to be slashed of missed opportunities that could've made this a classic. Jamie Lee Curtis stars in this one, so she helps make the film just by being Jamie Lee Curtis — a familiar face we love. It's not a horrible Halloween, but far from the best.

Halloween Kills

Living up to its name, this movie has kills. A ton of them. It's a follow-up to the 2018 reboot that slashes its way to horror fanatics' hearts. It has a stellar cast of Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall, and Andi Matichak, which helps propel the film forward, considering the plot isn't so spectacular.

Halloween H2o: 20 Years Later

This Halloween brings Curtis back to reprise Laurie Strode as a fitting tribute to the film's 20th anniversary since its initial release. This is a classic, and the ending is bound to fulfill any horror fanatic's worst nightmares.

Halloween (2018)

David Gordon Green's reboot is the perfect homage to the original. It's a classic slasher flick with every element Halloween fans will enjoy. When Curtis takes a stand against Meyers, it's as satisfying as possible.

Halloween (1978)

Nothing tops the original as much as we love some of these other Halloweens. It's creepy and scary and introduces Michael Meyers to us in the best way possible, with a memorable soundtrack that freaks us out to this day. Fans and critics agree that the original Halloween tops them all.

Still, it sits with a 96% rating on Rotton Tomatoes. The John Carpenter classic tops them all, and it's fun to revisit the film each Halloween to see why.