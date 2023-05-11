For the first time in a half-decade, Janelle Monáe will be releasing new music as the actor-singer announced her next album, The Age of Pleasure, and a new single, “Lipstick Lover.”

Monáe has been teasing The Age of Pleasure for months now, and the album will be released on June 9. The album also features “Float” — the single featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80. This marks her first album since 2018’s Dirty Computer and her fourth total full album.

Janelle Monáe is a multi-faceted talent and an extraordinary one at that. She has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards throughout her career. Since making her voice-acting debut in Rio 2 (followed by her live-action film debut in Moonlight and Hidden Figures in 2016), Monáe has acted in a bevy of high-profile projects. Perhaps the biggest of them all is Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel from last year, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Monáe pulled double duty in that film, playing a set of sisters named Andi and Helen Brand in the film and went toe-to-toe with the likes of Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madison Cline, and, of course, Daniel Craig.

You can check out the full track list for The Age of Pleasure below.

Float [ft. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80] Champagne S**t Black Sugar Beach Phenomenal Haute Oh La La Lipstick Lover The Rush The French 75 Water Slide Know Better Paid in Pleasure Only Have Eyes 42 A Dry Red

The Age of Pleasure will be released on June 9.