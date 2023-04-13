With Daniel Craig exiting the role of James Bond after No Time to Die, rumors have circulated about who will take on the iconic character next. While some initially speculated that a younger actor would bring a fresh perspective to the franchise, casting director Debbie McWilliams recently revealed that the next Bond won’t be a young star, per Variety.

Debbie McWilliams, who has worked on the Bond franchise since 1981, noted in a recent interview that younger actors were considered but ultimately didn’t possess the necessary qualities for the role. She explained that taking on the role of James Bond is a massive responsibility, and the actor must have both the experience and mental capacity to handle it.

The decision to cast Daniel Craig, who was in his 30s when he started playing Bond, was not without controversy. Some critics felt that he did not fit the part and were vocal about their dissatisfaction. McWilliams, however, never backtracked on her feelings that Craig was the right choice for the role, and audiences and critics alike loved his performances.

As for who will play the next Bond, McWilliams hinted that it may not be a well-known actor. Throughout the franchise’s history, both established stars and relative unknowns filled the role, and McWilliams believes that the focus should be on finding the right person for the role rather than a big name.

While fans eagerly await news about the next Bond, one thing is clear: the actor who takes on the role will have big shoes to fill. Daniel Craig has redefined the character and brought new life to the franchise, and his successor will have to find a way to continue that legacy. Whether the next Bond is a familiar face or a newcomer, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the future holds for this iconic character.