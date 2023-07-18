Country superstar Jason Aldean is addressing the backlash he has received over the lyrics of his latest single, which has garnered even more controversy since the release of its music video. The song, titled Try That in a Small Town, was released in May and has drawn criticism for its pro-gun message. The controversy intensified due to Aldean's presence at the mass shooting during the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas in 2017.

In response to the criticism, Aldean took to Twitter to explain the meaning behind the song. He stated that Try That in a Small Town is about the sense of community he experienced while growing up, where people looked out for each other regardless of their differences. He emphasized that the song was intended to celebrate the idea of a close-knit community that takes care of one another.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Aldean further expressed his hope that the music video for the song would make people feel less alone in their desire to return to that sense of community. However, the choice of location for the video, which was filmed at the site where a Black man was publicly murdered by a white lynch mob in 1927, sparked additional criticism.

Some social media users pointed out the apparent contradiction between the lyrics of the song, which promotes murdering people who do not respect the police, and the historical context of the filming location. Journalist Ashton Pittman highlighted this disconnect on Twitter, questioning Aldean's decision to sing about violence in a place associated with racial violence and injustice.

The controversy surrounding Aldean's song comes at a time when country music is evolving, with more diverse acts gaining mainstream recognition and established artists speaking out in support of social issues such as racial justice and LGBTQ rights.