Jason Alexander who played George Costanza on Seinfeld addresses rumors of a reboot of the popular sitcom.

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander discusses where the rumor of a reboot of the popular show came from.

Alexander was interviewed during a Bryan Cranston-hosted poker tournament recently to clarify a few things, according to Extra.

Jason Alexander addresses Seinfeld reboot rumors

When it came to the reports of the old gang getting back together, it apparently was sparked by a Jerry Seinfeld gig.

“There is only one reason for that rumor,” Alexander, who played George Costanza in the sitcom, said. “Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.'”

Larry David was the co-creator of Seinfeld, according to Collider. Much of the show's comedy stemmed from David, and apparently, George (Alexander) was based on him.

Regarding a reboot of any sort, Alexander said, “I don't know anything about it…No one called me. Apparently, they don't need George, and they may not need Elaine 'cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this,' and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don't think he knew anything about it.”

It sounds as though whatever Jerry may have up his sleeve, it might not be new episodes of Seinfeld. Considering the cast hasn't been made aware of anything, it's not looking likely.

As for Jason Alexander, he took some time during the actors' strike. During that time, he made his directorial debut on Broadway with The Cottage. It's a romantic comedy that stars Eric McCormack.