By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept a relatively low profile at the 2022 Winter Meetings, despite being linked to big name players such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander. With the Winter Meetings now over, the Dodgers have finally made a move, although it likely won’t get many fans excited, as they have signed longtime outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league contract.

Via Robert Murray:

“The Dodgers have signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract.”

Heyward was released by the Chicago Cubs at the end of the 2022 season, putting an end to a fairly disappointing stint with the team. Heyward never was able to reach his potential or stay on the field with the Cubs, and while he had some strong seasons along the way, they were few and far between.

The Dodgers certainly have some needs on their roster right now, and while signing Heyward doesn’t exactly solve any of them, especially since he’s on a minor league deal, there’s no harm in taking a flier on him right now. If Heyward ends up not panning out, there’s really no harm done since this is a very small investment from Los Angeles.

Heyward is still only 33 years old, so there’s a chance he could help the Dodgers out this season. He had a pretty strong season with Chicago as recently as 2019 (.251 BA, 21 HR, 62 RBI, 772 OPS) so maybe there’s a chance he can rediscover that form. Counting on Heyward for production is risky, but there’s little to no risk involved for L.A., and it will be interesting to see whether or not it works out for them.