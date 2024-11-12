Jason Kelce got a lesson from some Navy SEALS before the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins went at it in Monday Night Football action.

The two parties went head-to-head in a contest to see who could do the most push-ups and Kelce, the former NFL standout, was completely outdone… by every single one of the SEALS, that is. That's a testament to just how much work those in the Navy and military do physically, to the point that it highly challenges and exceeds that of a professional athlete.

Jason Kelce spent the entirety of his NFL career as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, from 2011 to the time he retired in 2023. He was originally selected with the 191st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of University of Cincinnati. His backstory is an inspiring one, as he started off as a walk-on running back, later switching to fullback before he became a member of the offensive line.

He would go on to earn a host of NFL accolades, including becoming a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl LII.

As for the primetime game itself that Kelce and the SEALS attended, it ended up being something of a dud. It was not nearly as close of a game as the final score might imply, with the Rams dragging along as the Dolphins put up a dominant performance in comparison, coming out of the contest with a 23-15 victory.

Up next on the schedule, Miami will look to stay hot as the Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET in Hard Rock Stadium. On the other side, the Rams will look to get back to the right side of the win column as they hit the road to face the New England Patriots on the same date and at the same time.