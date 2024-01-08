Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were married for three years, and had been separated for the last two, before the divorce news.

It’s not a huge shocker after announcing their separation almost two years ago, but Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce on Monday, according to TMZ.

The Hollywood power couple had been married since 2017. They also dated for many years prior to getting hitched.

TMZ obtained court documents in which Bonet apparently filed for the divorce, asking the judge for a dissolution of the marriage. She listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020 in the paperwork.

Momoa and Bonet share two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is asking for joint physical and legal custody as terms of the divorce. Neither partner apparently is requesting spousal support, as it’s assumed they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

This was a second marriage for Bonet, who was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz from 1987-1993. Kravitz and Bonet share daughter (and fellow actress) Zoë Kravitz from that marriage.

For Momoa, this was his first and only marriage. TMZ reports that Momoa and Bonet explained in their statement when they first separated that they were “freeing each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoa is best known for his roles as Aquaman and in Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo. Bonet became famous as a teen actor for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and also had a memorable role in the cult-classic film adaptation of High Fidelity.

It seems Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet will be starting a new chapter in their independent lives in the new year, while still focusing on their joint role as co-parents.