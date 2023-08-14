Javier Bardem's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. Bardem is a Spanish actor who has starred in several notable films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, The Sea Inside, and many more.

He is an Oscar Award-winner, a BAFTA Award-winner, and a Golden Globes Award-winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Javier Bardem's net worth in 2023.

Javier Bardem's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

Javier Bardem's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Javier Bardem was born on March 1, 1969, in Las Palmas, Canary Islands. As early as 6 years old, Bardem already made his first on-screen debut on an uncredited role in the television series called El picaro. Seven years later, Bardem appeared in the film El poderoso influjo de la luna.

But apart from acting, Bardem also explored other interests. For example, he played rugby for the Junior Spanish National team. Furthermore, he also attended Escuela de Artes y Oficios, where Bardem was planning to start a career in painting. However, in the end, Bardem would pursue a career in acting.

Javier Bardem's early roles in Spanish entertainment

In 1986, Bardem earned his first credited onscreen role in the television series Segunda ensenanza. Furthermore, he also landed roles in other Spanish television programs, such as Brigada central, Supercan y su banda, EI C.I.D., and Tango.

In 1990, Bardem made his official big-screen debut in the film called The Ages of Lulu. This would then allow him to land more movie roles in High Heels and Amo tu cama rica.

Javier Bardem working as a night club dancer

Struggling to make ends meet during his early acting days, it meant desperate times call for desperate measures for Bardem. The actor worked as a night-club dancer to earn some cash. Until this day, the actor still remembers the event, which saw him do a striptease for 10 minutes in front of an audience that included his mother.

Javier Bardem's breakthrough roles

While Bardem struggled early on, his breakthrough film came in 1992, when he appeared in Jamon, Jamon. The film saw him act alongside eventual wife and Hollywood star Penelope Cruz. Portraying the character of El chorizo, Jamon, Jamon would gross nearly $1 million in the U.S. and Canada.

After a memorable performance in Jamon, Jamon, Bardem earned starring roles in movies such as Golden Balls, Numbered Days, El detective y la muerte, Mouth to Mouth, Extasis, Los lobos de Washington, Second Skin, and many more. But among his films, none of which were bigger than his performance in Before Night Falls.

Before Night Falls saw Bardem make the starring character Reinaldo Arenas come to life. The movie would go on to gross $8.6 million around the world. With the success of the film, it would power Bardem to international stardom.

Javier Bardem's successful movies

In 2004 alone, Bardem starred in The Sea Inside. The film would go on to rake in $43.7 million in gross sales worldwide. During the same year, he also appeared in Collateral. Acting alongside Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, Collateral would go on to gross over $220 million around the world.

Three years later, Bardem starred in arguably his most successful role in the film called No Country for Old Men. Starring as Anton Chigurh, Bardem would earn several distinctions for his performance.

He earned his first BAFTA Award and Golden Globes Award for Best Supporting Actor. But more importantly, Bardem earned his first Oscar Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. No Country for Old Men would gross around $172 million worldwide.

Some of Bardem's other notable films include Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Eat Pray Love, Skyfall, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Loving Pablo, Dune, Everybody Knows, and many more. For Everybody Knows, it's unknown how much Bardem specifically received. However, the Oscar Award-winner admitted that he enjoyed a paycheck equal to his real-life wife and co-star Penelope Cruz.

Bardem also appeared in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in 2023. The Little Mermaid would go on to gross $556 million around the world. For making King Triton come to life, Bardem was reportedly paid $700,000.

Javier Bardem missing out on Cortes y Moctezuma

Originally penciled to star alongside Tenoch Huerta in Amazon and Amblin TV's Cortes y Moctezuma, Bardem signed a lucrative deal to star in the show that should have paid him $1.2 million per episode. Unfortunately, despite already starting to film, the production was completely scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Javier Bardem's net worth in 2023?