South Carolina State star running back Jawarn Howell entered the transfer portal following an electric season for the Bulldogs. He announced his intention to transfer on his social media account.

He said in his announcement, “I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I would like to thank SC STATE for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my coaching staff, fanbase and teammates @SCState_Fb for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

Howell was a standout for the Bulldogs amid head coach Buddy Pough's final season at the helm of the program as he announced his retirement at the beginning of the season. Howell finished the season with 809 rushing yards on 102 carries in nine games played this season. He had a three-game stretch in conference play where he rushed for 100+ yards (vs. Delaware State, North Carolina Central, and Howard). However, his game against Howard was certainly his best game of the season.

Howell was the star of the game for South Carolina State, rushing for 283 yards on 27 attempts. He scored all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who had only 19 yards passing on the day. The performance against the Bison, who went on to represent the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl, showcases his big play ability.

Howell will certainly be an asset to any FCS or FBS teams that he joins. Howell is a young player, listed as a freshman, and will undoubtedly grow in his game in the duration of his career.