Jayson Tatum has grown into one of Jordan Brand's biggest ambassadors with the debut of his second signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 2. He always makes sure to keep the entire Boston Celtics organization strapped in a pair of his shoes, along with constantly showing love to those under the Jordan family. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
A few nights ago, fellow Jordan Brand athlete Paolo Banchero laced-up an exclusive pair of Jordan Tatum 2's that even left Jayson Tatum himself in a frenzy. The Orlando Magic faced the Toronto Raptors on the road and Banchero was seen wearing the unreleased ‘Yacht Club' colorway of the Tatum 2.
Paolo Banchero laced up the “Yacht Club” Jordan Tatum 2s tonight pic.twitter.com/fuLbCKAot4
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 16, 2024
The clean colorway sports nautical vibes with its soft blue and turquoise hues throughout. The defining characteristic of the shoe is the tiny tab along the ankle that features maritime flags to tie the theme together. We haven't even seen Jayson Tatum rocking these on-court yet, so it was certainly a surprise to see Banchero got his hands on something from deep inside the vault.
It also plays perfectly as the two stars were once stars at Duke University, so there's further evidence of the lasting brotherhood from Blue Devils in the NBA. Banchero channeled his inner-Tatum and finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists as the Magic beat the Raptors 113-103. They now sit in fifth-place in the East and trail the Celtics by 14 games.
Following the image being released on social media, Jayson Tatum responded in a short, yet sweet manner to show his adoration for his sneakers and his basketball brother.
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 16, 2024
Clearly, Jayson Tatum was shocked to see someone rocking his exclusive sneakers before he got a chance to, but it's still all love in the Jordan family. Whether or not we'll see a release around these is still to be determined, but there's no question that this is one of the cleaner pairs of Jordan Tatum 2's we've seen. With how popular the sneaker has become amongst hoopers, we can expect to see more colorways of these around the Association.
What do you think of the Jordan Tatum 2? Would you grab this exclusive drop?