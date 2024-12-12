The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, has stated that the NFL's relationship with Jay-Z has not changed amid the sexual abuse filing.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, was involved in a civil lawsuit where he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl back in 2000 alongside Diddy. Goodell spoke about the filing in a conference in Irving, Texas, when asked if the suit would change his relationship with the music mogul.

“We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell said. “We know obviously that litigation is happening. But from our standpoint our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

Goodell went on to state that Jay-Z's Roc Nation “provide a lot of value” to the NFL and have helped a lot in the social justice sector of the organization. The commissioner also shared that Roc Nation will expand outside of their duties with social justice and the Super Bowl Halftime Show to aid in “other events they've advised us on and helped us with.”

Jay-Z Responds To Civil Lawsuit

After the shocking civil suit filed against the music mogul, he wasted no time in responding to the allegations by sharing a statement via Roc Nation on X.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” he added.

Jay questioned the validity of the filing given that it's a civil suit and not a criminal one.

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case,” Jay-Z wrote.

He added that he and his wife, Beyoncé, will have to speak to their children about the filing. Beyoncé and Jay share three children together: Blue Ivy, 12, Sir and Rumi, 8.

“My only heartbreak is for my family,” he wrote. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

After Jay responded to the suit, he and his lawyer filed a motion claiming for the dismissal or disclosure of 13-year-old's identity in the rape lawsuit tied to Diddy.

“Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him — in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion — of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades,” the motion states.