After the sexual assault lawsuit of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the accuser amended the lawsuit to include new allegations against Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

She alleges that Jay-Z also assaulted her at the same party as Diddy in 2000. He responded quickly, issuing a statement to CNN in the aftermath of the allegations. He said the allegations were “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

The allegations against Jay-Z come from a woman who identifies as Jane Doe, who was 13 years old at the time of the alleged events. She alleges in the lawsuit that she was assaulted by Diddy and Jay-Z following the Video Music Awards (VMAs) in 2000.

What does the lawsuit allege happened with Jay-Z and Diddy at the party?

According to CNN's report, the woman says she “began to feel woozy after consuming a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom.” Jay-Z was allegedly the first to assault her before Diddy followed. She then hit Diddy before running out of the party.

Diddy was recently indicted on charges of “sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution related charges,” as CNN notes. He pleaded not guilty and also denied wrongdoing in about 30 civil lawsuits filed against him.

Doe's attorneys allegedly reached out to Jay-Z to request “a mediation to resolve the matter.” The rapper's lawyers responded, which included conspiracies of “harassment, bullying, and intimidation” against Doe's lawyers, according to the lawsuit.

“Upon present information and belief, Jay-Z responded to said letter by not only filing an utterly frivolous lawsuit, but by also orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment, bullying, and intimidation against Plaintiff's lawyers, their families, employees, and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein,” Doe's attorneys allege. “This effort was meant to scare Plaintiff and to discredit her counsel.

“That effort failed. Indeed, Plaintiff chose to file this amendment as a result of the egregious conduct perpetuated by Carter,” it continued.

Jay-Z fires back

Jay-Z also called the mediation request a “blackmail attempt” in his response to CNN. He did “a bit of research on” Doe's lawyer, noticing a “pattern of these type of theatrics!”

He also discussed the impact of the lawsuit on his family.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said. “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age.”