The Utah Jazz must make crucial moves with less than a month until the NBA trade deadline. Keep in mind that the Jazz started this season off well, going 10-3. Since then, however, they’ve only won 13 games. They currently hold a win-loss record now of 23-24. That’s good enough for eighth place in the Western Conference. Due to this, Utah CEO Danny Ainge may decide to do some deep thinking about the team’s roster moves in the upcoming weeks. Here we will look at the biggest need the Jazz must address at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

It is uncertain what direction Ainge and the Jazz will take for the rest of the season. However, a few players have been identified as part of the team’s future plans. One of these players is Lauri Markkanen. He has been a pleasant surprise and is a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award. He is also a potential All-Star selection. Markkanen is considered a valuable asset for the team and should be a key player as they rebuild.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson’s decision to not extend his contract has added uncertainty to the team’s plans. He has become a fan favorite, but Ainge has a history of making bold and unpopular moves. Furthermore, the two draft picks obtained in the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades, Ochai Agbaji and Walker Kessler, have yet to show their full potential. We also expect both of them to be part of the team’s future plans.

As for veteran playmaker Mike Conley, he is experiencing the worst shooting season of his career. Despite this, teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves could use someone with his experience. However, due to his age (35 years old), teams hesitate to trade a first-round pick for him. Additionally, his $24.4 million salary for next season, along with a $14.3 million partial guarantee, make him a risky acquisition.

On the other hand, Malik Beasley is having an outstanding season and is considered one of the best high-volume three-point shooters in the league. His performance is making a strong case for teams to trade for him and to have his $16.5 million team option for next year picked up. Teams in need of shooting off the bench would be great fits for him.

Malik Beasley knocks it down 3️⃣pic.twitter.com/jJfFvXOiLW — Jazz Nation (@JazzNationCP) January 14, 2023

A few of their other players, such as Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rudy Gay, may be names to keep an eye on. To enable large deals and salary dumps, they have a number of trade exceptions at their disposal. The Jazz may also accept some compensation since they are $6.9 million below the luxury tax threshold. As such, Utah may create a sizable amount of budget room this summer if they can offload a number of players who are under contract for the next campaign.

Now, let’s discuss the Jazz’s biggest need at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Young talents who fit the Utah timeline

This team’s approach to the trade deadline should revolve around acquiring relatively young players that match their future plans. Sure, letting go of the seasoned players who have helped the team may dampen the mood in the locker room. However, if Utah actively searches out enhancements for a squad with a ceiling that stops well short of championship contention, it might set them back even more. Therefore, it could benefit the Jazz to make strategic signings that can both support the present team and assist this youthful core develop.

Two players that are worth considering are Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans and Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat. Hayes is a 22-year-old who excels at running to the rim. He also has the potential to make a real impact with more regular playing time. Meanwhile, Jovic is a 19-year-old who stands at 6’10. He has impressive ball skills and a good shot. If these players were to be paired with a strong young core and a promising pick in the 2023 lottery, that could lead to a quick turnaround for the Utah team.

The trade-off for acquiring new players may involve letting go of a player like Gay. Despite having a strong net rating, Gay’s statistics this season have been interesting. In fact, the team performs better with him on the court than off. However, at 36 years old, he may not align with the team’s long-term plans (along with Conley). His current shooting percentages — 33.6 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from three — are pretty low. If another team is willing to take a chance on his experience and potential impact, it would be wise for the Jazz to consider trading him. This would also give more playing time to up-and-comers such as Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji.

Utah should also consider putting Beasley on the trading block. His 35.8 percent three-point shooting and 3.1 triples per game have helped him lead one of the NBA’s top-scoring bench units. The Jazz could use Beasley as a trade asset because of his contract. That pays him $15.56 million this season and has a team option for $16.52 million the following year. Some teams that have been linked to Beasley include the Mavs, Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards.