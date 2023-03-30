A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At the moment, the Utah Jazz are 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the West. The Jazz still have everything to play for this season with six games remaining, which includes Friday night’s matchup against the mighty Boston Celtics. The bad news for Utah is that Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson have both popped up on the injury report yet again, and this all but crushes their hopes against the Celtics on Friday.

Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson injury status vs. Celtics

Unfortunately for Jazz fans, they will have no other choice but watch their team try and secure a win against Boston without the services of their All-Star big man. This is after Markkanen was ruled out for Friday’s contest with a left hand contusion, per the Jazz’s official Twitter account.

For his part, Jordan Clarkson won’t be suiting up either. The former Sixth Man of the Year has been out of action since early March due to a finger sprain in his left hand. Clarkson won’t be returning to action on Friday.

To make matters worse for the Jazz, Collin Sexton and Rudy Gay also won’t be available against Boston. Kelly Olynyk is questionable as well with a non-COVID illness, leaving Utah’s lineup extremely thin.

For what it’s worth, the Celtics will be playing on a second night of a back-to-back set on Friday following their showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if Boston ends up sitting a couple of players against the Jazz.