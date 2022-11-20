Published November 20, 2022

By Jason Patt · 1 min read

A Portland Trail Blazers fan was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for racist comments and obscene gestures aimed at guard Jordan Clarkson. Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton alerted security about the fan, and he was removed from the Moda Center along with another fan.

Clarkson didn’t comment on the incident, according to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. Clarkson and the Jazz ultimately got the last laugh in a 118-113 victory, with the veteran guard going for 28 points. Utah moved to 12-6 on the season, which has them on top of the Western Conference.

The Jazz are no stranger to incidents with unruly fans, though it has notably been their fans involved in the past. During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, three Jazz fans were removed from Vivint Arena and banned indefinitely for heckling Ja Morant’s family. There were racist comments involved in that incident as well.

Back in 2019, another Jazz fan received a lifetime ban for racial taunts directed toward Russell Westbrook. Right after that, they banned a different fan for an incident in 2018 involving Westbrook.

This time, the Jazz were on the other side of it. Good on Sexton for making sure security was alerted and for the decision to boot them from the arena.