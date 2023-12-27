Collin Sexton shows everyone his bounce

Sparked by a huge fourth quarter run, the Utah Jazz overcame the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, 130-118. One player from the Jazz who made significant contributions was Collin Sexton. The fiery guard, also known by the nickname of “Young Bull,” contributed 20 points on an efficient 9-of-10 from the field. He also added six assists and three rebounds in nearly 29 minutes of play.

His main highlight that night, however, came during the early moments of the third quarter. After a Spurs turnover, Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk fired a long outlet pass to Sexton, who then bounced the ball off the floor for a 360 dunk.

Collin Sexton bounces it to himself for the 360 JAM 🤯pic.twitter.com/u4V9YtBZTE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

The Jazz use fiery fourth quarter to down San Antonio

The game was close throughout the first half, with Utah entering halftime clinging on to a four-point advantage. During the third quarter, the Jazz were able to mount a double-digit lead at one one point. However, San Antonio fought back, trimming the lead down to seven entering the final period of play.

In the fourth, the Jazz finally broke away. Behind Lauri Markkanen's hot shooting, the Jazz continuously increased the lead while the Spurs struggled to find an answer, resulting in the Utah victory.

Markkanen finished with a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson added 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Jazz. Sexton's 20 points was the third-highest scoring-output for the Jazz that night. All in all, six Utah players scored in double figures.

Collin Sexton and Co. are now on a three-game win streak, which they look to increase in their upcoming bout against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.