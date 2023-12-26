The Utah Jazz visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz are 12-18 this season, but they have won their last two games. On their current road trip, the Jazz are 2-1 with a great chance to be 3-1 after Tuesday. The Jazz will be at full health for this game, which means Lauri Markannen, and Jordan Clarkson are good to go after the holiday break.

The Spurs are 4-24 this season, and they are currently on a four-game losing streak. For the game, Victor Wembanyama will be dealing with an ankle injury if he does suit up. However, he did participate in morning shootaround. Zach Collins is probable for the game, but he is struggling with some knee soreness. Both players seem on track to play, but it is something to keep an eye on for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Spurs Odds

Utah Jazz: -3.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 241.5 (-114)

Under: 241.5 (-106)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

Time: 8 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah has a chance to put up a lot of points in this game, and they need to. The Spurs allow the third-most points per game in the NBA at 123.0. Teams shoot 49.4 percent from the field, and 39.2 percent from three against the Spurs this season, as well. Those numbers are fifth-highest, and second-highest in the NBA this season. The Spurs clearly allow opponents to get open and hit their shots, and the Jazz need to do just that. As long as Utah makes their shots, and puts up a big points game, they will cover the spread.

With Wembanyama and Collins dealing with their own lower body injuries, the Jazz could be in good position. As mentioned, both of those players are on track to play this game, but it will not be easy if they are under 100 percent with their health. The Jazz should be able to take advantage of this, and capitalize on a weakened Spurs team.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, as mentioned. Because of this, they desperately need their offense to step, and it has to be more than Wembanyama. However, the Jazz are just as bad at defense as the Spurs. Utah allows 119.4 points per game, which is the seventh-highest total in the NBA. Utah's opponents are top-10 in both field goal and three-point percentage against them this season. If the Spurs can lock in on offense, and score some points, they will cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are favorited by by just 3.5 points in this game, but I would not be surprised if it was more. I like the Jazz to continue their win streak on the road, and beat the Spurs in San Antonio. With the Spurs less than 100 percent, and the Jazz having their key players ready to go, I like Utah to crush it this game. I will be taking the Jazz, and the over.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Jazz -3.5 (-112), Over 241.5 (-114)