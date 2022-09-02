Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message

On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell)

“Thank you for the memories and the incredible times… you guys watched me grow up on and off the floor… Coach Quin thank you for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to lead this team for the past 5 years‼️ Love 🖤🤞🏾,” Mitchell posted to Instagram.

It’s interesting to note he gives Quin Snyder a shout out in his message. He was loved and respected by his players and coaches and it comes through in that message.

The Jazz drafted Donovan Mitchell with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. All he has done since getting to Utah is become one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA today. Mitchell has averaged 20.5 points per game his rookie year. Since then, he has scored between 23.8 and 26.4 points per game. That ranks seventh since he entered the league.

The Jazz are clearly entering a full rebuild mode. They traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason for five first-round picks. They landed three more unprotected first-round picks from Cleveland in the trade for Mitchell.

In the return, the Jazz acquired Collin Sexton, who signed a four-year deal to stay in Utah. They also traded for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and two pick swaps. The future is bright in Utah. The present, not so much.