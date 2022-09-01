Collin Sexton agrees to 4-year, $72 million deal with Utah as part of Donovan Mitchell trade

The NBA world was turned upside down once again Thursday with yet another massive trade. Once again, it involved the Utah Jazz. This time, they sent All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, they landed Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, two picks swaps and three unprotected first round picks.

In order for the deal to go down, Utah needed assurances. Therefore, Sexton and the Cavs agreed to a sign-and-trade. Sexton signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million.

Sources: Collin Sexton is signing a four-year, $72 million contract via sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2022

Collin Sexton is entering his fifth year in the NBA after being drafted by the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He showed promise his rookie season, averaging better than 16 points per game. But it was his second and third years in the league where Sexton really took off and created the value for himself.

The former Cavs guard posted 20.8 points and three assists per game on 47.2 percent shooting his second year. In 2020, he increased that even further posting 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and a steal per game on 47.5 percent shooting.

It’s generally not easy in today’s NBA to find a point guard that shoots with that level of efficiency this side of Chris Paul.

Unfortunately, Sexton was only able to play 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He will be almost a full year removed from the injury this season and will likely be a cornerstone piece for the Jazz future.

The fact that they landed Kansas standout Agbaji and Markkanen as well, along with all of the picks from their trades this offseason, the future is bright in Utah.