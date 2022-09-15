Donovan Mitchell fires back at Danny Ainge’s claim Jazz players ‘didn’t believe in each other’

When explaining his reason for breaking up the Utah Jazz, team exec Danny Ainge said he saw “a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other.” Donovan Mitchell, however, is not having it.

Speaking on ESPN weeks after his trade from the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell basically denied Ainge’s claim. While the Jazz boss may have a different version of things as he saw it, the All-Star guard emphasized that they have always been willing to make things work–including his partnership with Rudy Gobert.

“I don’t think we didn’t believe [in each other],” Mitchell said. “I said at the end of the season, don’t trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let’s figure this out, let’s do. And that didn’t happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that’s his decision.”

The relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert was a major talking point throughout their time in Utah. Many say they just don’t fit, which was proven by the fact that Mitchell doesn’t even pass a lot of times to Gobert.

Sure enough, there are a lot of things fans don’t know that happened behind the scenes. Danny Ainge may have seen something that convinced him things won’t work, while Mitchell clearly believes they just have different pespectives.

Whatever the case may be, though, the Jazz are moving on. With their star duo gone, the team will now look to rebuild with all the assets they got.