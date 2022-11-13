Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.

Mitchell, who now plies his trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers following his offseason blockbuster trade, tuned in to watch Saturday’s clash between the Jazz and the Washington Wizards. Clarkson was up to his usual antics again, and Mitchell just had to heap praise on his ex-teammate:

Man @JordanClarksons hoopin!! Love to see it !! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 12, 2022

As soon as Mitchell tweeted out his compliment, however, Clarkson came up with a questionable play that immediately made the Cavs star regret his commendation:

Of course I say that and you throw a dumbass behind the back pass😂😂😂😂 @JordanClarksonshttps://t.co/KejXsnp0SZ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 12, 2022

Clarkson finished Saturday’s game with 18 points and pretty much nothing else. Despite no less than six players scoring in double figures for the Jazz (three of them coming off the bench), Utah still suffered a 121-112 loss at the hands of the Wizards, who tehmselves have now won three straight games.

The Jazz, on the other hand, have fallen back down to earth after their four-game winning streak came to an end against Washington. It’s a quick turnaround for Clarkson and Co., who are slated to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday on the second night of a tough back-to-back test. Mitchell is still cheering for his former team and his former teammates, so he too will likely be rooting for a victory for the Jazz.