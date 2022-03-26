The Utah Jazz suffered a rough loss to the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. In the loss, Rudy Gobert put up 11 points and 19 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and seven assists. The Jazz’s inability to pull out a win despite the stars’ performances caused a lot of frustration for the duo.

Gobert blamed himself for “a lot” of the Hornets’ offensive rebounds. According to the center, Charlotte’s 16 offensive rebounds “gave them life” and cost the Jazz the game.

Jazz reporter Eric Walden tweeted the star’s postgame thoughts Friday night.

Rudy Gobert, on the Hornets’ 16 O-rebs: “A lot of them are on me. Some of them were funky bounces, but a lot of them are on me. That was the game. That gave them life.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 26, 2022

Out of Gobert’s 19 rebounds, 17 of them were defensive. He also brought up and took accountability for his turnover late in the game.

Rudy was also upset with himself for his late turnover. Said the Jazz competed hard, got a lot of open looks, just made some key mistakes. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 26, 2022

Mitchell was also frustrated with the way he performed, mentioning his missed layup.

Don on the missed layup: “I’m not laughing cuz it’s funny, I’m laughing cuz … that’s the level of frustration.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 26, 2022

That wasn’t the only part of Mitchell’s game that hurt the Jazz Friday night. Head coach Quin Snyder attributed the possession game, late turnovers, and rebounding to the loss.

Quin Snyder says the Jazz were hurt by transition defense in the first half and defensive rebounding in the second. “The possession game hurt us. The turnovers late, the rebounding …” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 26, 2022

Mitchell only had three rebounds in the game, while giving up six of the Jazz’s 11 turnovers.

The two-possession loss extended the Jazz’s two-game losing streak to three games. Utah is now fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 45-29. Gobert and Mitchell will attempt to lead their team to a win Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks.