Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert speak out on ‘frustration’ over Jazz loss to Hornets

The Utah Jazz suffered a rough loss to the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. In the loss, Rudy Gobert put up 11 points and 19 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and seven assists. The Jazz’s inability to pull out a win despite the stars’ performances caused a lot of frustration for the duo.

Gobert blamed himself for “a lot” of the Hornets’ offensive rebounds. According to the center, Charlotte’s 16 offensive rebounds “gave them life” and cost the Jazz the game.

Jazz reporter Eric Walden tweeted the star’s postgame thoughts Friday night.

Out of Gobert’s 19 rebounds, 17 of them were defensive. He also brought up and took accountability for his turnover late in the game.

Mitchell was also frustrated with the way he performed, mentioning his missed layup.

That wasn’t the only part of Mitchell’s game that hurt the Jazz Friday night. Head coach Quin Snyder attributed the possession game, late turnovers, and rebounding to the loss.

Mitchell only had three rebounds in the game, while giving up six of the Jazz’s 11 turnovers.

The two-possession loss extended the Jazz’s two-game losing streak to three games. Utah is now fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 45-29. Gobert and Mitchell will attempt to lead their team to a win Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

