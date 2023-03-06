Luka Doncic has received some relatively unhelpful feedback on his missed three-footer in the dying seconds of the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Suns.

After Kevin Durant hit a mid-ranger to give Phoenix the lead with just 12 seconds left on the clock, Doncic had a great chance to tie things up with a short floater he would normally make. It rimmed out, however, and with the Suns snaring the rebound they went on to win by four points.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Doncic said of his missed shot that one of his friends texted him to say, “Even I would have made that”.

Twitter was quick to react largely with disbelief that he missed the shot, while others jokingly speculated about who might be the ‘friend’ in question.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The friend lol pic.twitter.com/zQYk9LjjPm — Keivon Jackson (@cnationmaverick) March 5, 2023

Whoever it was, they certainly weren’t alone in their surprise that the shot rimmed out.

The loss was the Mavs sixth in their last eight games, and leaves them just a game over .500 and precariously placed in the mid-table Western Conference logjam. On paper, they look like a far more legitimate championship threat following the addition of Kyrie Irving, but on the court they are not yet performing like the talent on their roster suggests they should.

They’re 4-6 since adding Irving to the backcourt, and with things so tight in the Western Conference, they’ll need to start winning soon if they’re to avoid the play-in tournament. Of course, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be the biggest drivers of Dallas Mavericks’ fortunes over the last few weeks of the season – and a little more assistance from the rims would help, too.