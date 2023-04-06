A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After shocking the basketball world with a totally unexpected strong start to the season, the Utah Jazz have now fallen back down to earth. They are now just a few games away from their playoff-less campaign officially coming to an end as they look toward another very interesting offseason. They have a game coming up on Thursday, though, as they battle the Oklahoma City Thunder, and All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen is just one of a handful of players who have popped up on the injury report. As such, the fans want to know: Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Thunder

Markkanen sat out Utah’s last game — a gut-wrenching 135-133 overtime loss against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers — due to a hand injury, and as it turns out, this is the same issue that will force him to the sidelines of Thursday as well. Unfortunately for Jazz fans, their star power forward won’t be available against the Thunder after being officially ruled out due to a left hand contusion.

The injury does not sound serious, ad it appears that the Jazz just want to give Markkanen another night off. However, given that Utah has nothing more to play for this season, it wouldn’t be surprising if they end up shutting Lauri down for their three remaining games of the regular season.

Mathematically speaking, the Jazz haven’t been eliminated yet. However, it is clear that they have now accepted their fate this season. Apart from Markkanen, Utah has also ruled out Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, and Walker Kessler for Thursday’s contest.

Now , with regard to the question of Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is no.