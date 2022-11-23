Published November 23, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jordan Clarkson is feeling like he’s in a Filipino version of Groundhog Day, especially when the Utah Jazz are on the road. Clarkson and the Jazz were in Los Angeles Monday night to play the Los Angeles Clippers and — you guessed it — there was a Filipino Heritage Night in that game.

Clarkson bared to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune that he feels most NBA teams host Filipino Heritage Nights when the Jazz are in town.

Jordan Clarkson, confirming my theory: I think every team in the league does Filipino Night when I'm in the arena. https://t.co/JOHDDGpIDa — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 22, 2022

Jordan Clarkson has Filipino blood in him, as his mother is from the Philippines. And as the only player right now in the NBA with Filipino heritage, it makes sense that teams would have those heritage nights whenever the Jazz pay them a visit. If there’s one thing we know about Filipinos, it’s that they treat basketball almost like a religion, so seeing someone like them play in the NBA is a huge deal.

Jordan Clarkson has been vital for the Jazz’s surprising start to the 2022-23 NBA season. He is averaging 18.0 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from behind the arc. Against the Clippers, Clarkson made Filipinos thump their chests in pride by scoring 26 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the floor to go with four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes, albeit in a 121-114 loss.

Clarkson and the Jazz will next play the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday before heading to the Bay Area, where there’s a large Filipino population, on Friday to face the Golden State Warriors.