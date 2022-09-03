Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale.

Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah exit is Jordan Clarkson. The 30-year-old has been an integral part of the Jazz’s core over the past few years, but with the team on the brink of a full rebuild, it’s very much possible that he’s now surplus to requirements in Utah.

For his part, however, it seems like Clarkson is happy to remain with the team. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner recently took to Twitter as he sent out what appears to be a show of loyalty to the Jazz:

“where im suppose too be 🖤” Clarkson wrote in his tweet.

where im suppose too be 🖤 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 2, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that have been rumored to be interested in Clarkson’s services. He could be made available in the near future (if he hasn’t been already) with the Jazz looking to get as many future assets as they can now that they’re rebuilding. Could a Hollywood reunion be in the books for Jordan Clarkson?

By the looks of it, however, it doesn’t seem like Clarkson is in a hurry to jump ship. The Jazz aren’t going to be a very good team this coming season, and this is likely going to be the case for the next couple of years. Be that as it may, Clarkson seems prepared to ride it out in Utah.