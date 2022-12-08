By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left.

A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley cut the Dubs’ lead to just one following a clutch triple with 7.8 seconds left.

While the Warriors could have just held the ball at that point and let the clock run off, Poole literally dropped the ball following an inbounds pass and gave the Jazz the possession. Utah didn’t let the opportunity go to waste as they ran to their side of the court for the game-winner.

🚨CHAOS IN UTAH 🚨 WARRIORS TURN IT OVER AND THE JAZZ WIN 🤯pic.twitter.com/TlG0vZkybr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 8, 2022

It was a horrible mistake from Jordan Poole. While he’s the reason the Warriors were even in the game–recording 36 points, four rebounds and eight dimes–his crucial error put his efforts to naught. He had a total of six turnovers in the contest.

Whether they got distracted by that Jordan Clarkson scuffle with Jonathan Kuminga, they certainly have no one to blame but themselves for the defeat. Sure, they were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but they already have the win at their finger tips only to lose it.

As for the Jazz, the Salt Lake City franchise certainly fought well. True enough, credit should be given as they didn’t give up until the final seconds, giving them that final chance. While some will call it luck, no one can deny that they put themselves in that position with their consistent effort.

In the absence of Lauri Markkanen, only Clarkson breached the 20-point mark (22). But six other players scored in double digits, with Malik Beasley and Simone Fontecchio chipping in 18 points apiece.

While the Warriors will want to forget that epic fail, the Jazz will definitely want the opposite in what could be described as one of their grittiest wins of the year.