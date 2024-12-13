Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen continues to deal with a lingering back injury, according to the NBA's official injury report before Friday's game vs the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately, he's dealt with a plethora of injuries already this season. Notably, Markkanen suffered a knee injury after colliding with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Although he's played in 18 games this season, the Jazz have been extra cautious with the Finnish player.

On the year, his averages have taken a dip. He's averaging 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His rebounding and point numbers have reduced since last season. However, Markkanen is playing 31.8 minutes and continues to deal with that back injury. As a result, he hasn't been able to exert as much effort due to pain tolerance. Not to mention, the Jazz aren't competing for a playoff spot.

They have a 5-18 record, which is the second-worst in the league. Even with Markkanen on the roster, it hasn't been enough to propel them to wins. Furthermore, he's dealing with injuries to his knee and his back. The franchise might want to be cautious with him. Even if it means not having many wins, preserving the franchise player is a key prerogative.

Lauri's Markkanen injury status will be huge for the Jazz as they take on the Suns

The Phoenix Suns are coming into Salt Lake City and are riding a low wave after losing their last three straight. The last time Phoenix was in Utah, they dismantled the Jazz in the first NBA Cup game. That game was also without Kevin Durant. With Durant projected to come back for the Utah game, they could have all hands on deck. Despite the Jazz having only five wins, adding their sixth against the Suns would be a huge morale boost.

They'll need to rely on leadership. Jazz teammate Jordan Clarkson dropped a hilarious admission on Markkanen's leadership. After all, the former Arizona basketball standout has a history before the NBA. He was enlisted in the Finnish military despite being seven feet tall. Because of that, people have to be ready for whatever comes at them. It's the same case for Markkanen in the NBA and for the Jazz.

If Utah wants a signature win, they'll need Markkanen to play through his injury. Although a back injury is one to be cautious about, an opportunity to knock off a star-studded team might be worth it. There's no official report until 30 minutes before tipoff. As a result, fans will have to patiently wait and see if the Jazz forward will suit up for Friday's contest.