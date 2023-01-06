The Lauri Markkanen All-Star campaign keeps on rolling along. Many expected the Utah Jazz to crumble after they traded franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason. But crumble they haven’t, and it’s all thanks to the Finnisher, whom they acquired in the trade that sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star level exploits were in full display once more during the Jazz’ 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Having carte blanche against the league’s third-worst defense, Markkanen went bonkers, scoring a career-high 49 points on 15-27 shooting from the field (6-15 from downtown) and a perfect 13-13 from the charity stripe.

And with Markkanen placing a distant seventh in the first fan returns for the 2023 All-Star voting, some fans couldn’t help but feel like the Finnisher hasn’t gotten the love he deserves following such a stellar campaign.

With Lauri Markkanen’s home of Salt Lake City set to host the 2023 All-Star festivities, it would for sure be a travesty if he doesn’t make the cut. After all, his numbers are more than worthy of an All-Star nod. Following his torrid 49-point night, Markkanen is now averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on an incredible 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent from deep, and 87.7 percent from the foul line.

Those are impressive numbers, especially for a guy whose game revolves around the perimeter so much. The Jazz may have known that they were getting a quality piece when they acquired him in the Donovan Mitchell trade, but even Jazz fans are surprised as to how well the 7’0 forward has played this season.

After such an incredible night, here’s no telling just how high Lauri Markkanen can fly as he continues to be the focal point of the Jazz offense.