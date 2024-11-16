The Utah Jazz are set to play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Utah is hoping to carry their momentum after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 115-113 on Thursday. Lauri Markkanen, however, is dealing with an injury.

Markkanen is battling a left eye contusion. He was initially questionable for Saturday's game, but his official injury status was recently revealed.

So is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Lauri Markkanen's injury status vs. Kings

Markkanen is available for Saturday's game, per the NBA injury report. The Jazz would love to build momentum and win once again on Saturday, so having Markkanen on the floor will be important.

Saturday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for Sacramento. The Kings were defeated in overtime by the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-126 on Friday night. De'Aaron Fox did all he could, scoring 60 points in the competitive defeat. Sacramento will try to bounce back against Markkanen and the Jazz.

Markkanen is averaging 16.3 points per game on 39.8 percent field goal and 41.9 percent three-point shooting so far in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Jazz star is also recording per game averages of 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The 27-year-old, who made the 2022-23 NBA All-Star team, is hoping to lead the Jazz back to contention. However, expectations are not especially high for the team. Utah is just 3-8 to begin the new campaign.

The Kings are 7-6 so far this season. Sacramento has not played their best basketball but they are displaying signs of being a potential contender. Earning the upset on the road, even in the second of a back-to-back for the Kings, will be a challenge for the Jazz.

But when it comes to the question of if Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is yes.