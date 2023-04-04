Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will make his awaited return to the court on Apr. 4, as the Jazz take on the Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of reaching the play-in tournament.

Sexton has been out since Feb. 15 when suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Utah’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

One of the main pieces in the trade package that the Jazz received for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Sexton has averaged 14.3 points per game on 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.0 percent shooting from 3, and 82.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

An aggressive downhill scorer and defender that’s developing as a facilitator, Sexton could be a big part of the team’s future if he remains healthy.

Per Jazz head coach Will Hardy, although Sexton will suit up against the Lakers on Tuesday, the former eighth overall pick will be restricted to 16-20 minutes of playing time (h/t ESPN’s Dave McMenamin).

In that event, its unlikely that Sexton returns to the starting lineup as rookie wing Ochai Agbaji and the deceptively skilled Talen Horton-Tucker have played well since he and Jordan Clarkson have been out with injuries.

The Jazz are 36-42, 1.5 games behind the 10th-place Oklahoma City Thunder, with four games remaining on the schedule.

Even though injuries and trades should have long had the Jazz out of the playoff race, their competitive nature appears to consistently win out, will the coaching of Hardy puts the players in great positions to succeed.

Should Utah defeat L.A., they would tie the 11th-place Dallas Mavericks with a 37-42 record.