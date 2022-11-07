Jazz are 8-3 after Lakers, Clippers wins and NBA Twitter is still in disbelief

The Utah Jazz just keep surprising the whole basketball world. While everybody thought that their hot start isn’t going to last, here they are 11 games into the season and still one of the top teams in the Western Conference at 8-3. Even more shocking, they just beat the two LA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, in back-to-back games.

Sure enough, no one would have thought they are going to be fighting hard this 2022-23 season, especially with preseason expectations projecting them to be in the Victor Wembanyama tankathon instead. But not only are they showing they have no plans to tank, but they are also proving to be among the best teams in the league despite lacking a true superstar.

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins is in awe of what the Jazz have accomplished so far, adding that the team is what any first-year head coach could dream of.

“This Utah Jazz team Is everything that a first year Head Coach could want!!! No Superstars which means no egos… just a lot of young veterans that want to show the world what the are capable of doing and that they can play winning basketball. Carry on…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner-turned-sports commentator Eddie Johnon had similar sentiments, saying “The Utah Jazz are officially in win mode and this is amazing.”

Others are simply in disbelief of the Jazz. They have exceeded expectations, and the fact that it’s the first time since 1990 that they beat the two LA teams on the road consecutively speaks volumes of their winning mentality.

“Utah Jazz are just so solid. Swept the two LA road games. Every screen is with a purpose. Every play has a counter. JC & Conley with a spread offense is such a tough cover. Lakers in dire need of a win on the road against a Jazz team that’s 8-3. Really tough,” one fan said.

Another fan shared a prediction on how the Jazz could very well become one of the best clutch teams when the season ends. “Got a feeling the Jazz are going to finish the season as one of the most productive / successful teams in clutch situations. The lack of “the guy” leads to good team ball being played. Makes up for the talent deficit and then some,” the said Twitter user explained.

It remains to be seen if the Jazz can keep up with this success, but fans are certainly loving every moment of it.