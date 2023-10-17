It seems that the Utah Jazz are a bit tone-deaf about their franchise's history with the great Michael Jordan. Although Jordan victimized Utah on multiple occasions during the tail-end of his Chicago Bulls career, that still didn't stop the Jazz from selling t-shirts that featured both their logo and Jordan's iconic Nike “Jumpman” logo in their team store.

Now, however, it appears that the Jazz are walking back that decision amid complaints from fans, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Michael Jordan and his Bulls dropped off the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals in both 1997 and 1998. Both series were won in six games. The two series featured some of the most iconic moments of Jordan's entire career. First, in Game 5 of the 1997 Finals with the series tied at 2-2, Jordan put together his famous “Flu Game,” scoring 38 points and leading the Bulls to victory despite being under the weather. Although some have questioned whether it was indeed the Flu or perhaps, say, something else, that Jordan was dealing with, the game was still branded as one of the most famous triumphs of his career.

Then, in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, Jordan made arguably the most famous play of his tenure when he hit a crossover and then made a jump shot with just seconds remaining, giving the Bulls the lead. They would go on to win the game and series when the Jazz were unable to convert on their ensuing possession.

Given all of this history, it's easy to understand why fans, particularly those who were around to see Jordan eviscerate their team for two straight years, wouldn't want his famous logo on their shirts.