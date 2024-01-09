The Utah Jazz got a historically great performance from guard Kris Dunn.

The Utah Jazz are currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference in terms of their overall record, and the team is doing its best to make a push before the end of the first half of the season.

With an 18-20 record the Jazz are now firmly behind young teams like the Rockets and the Pelicans in their pursuit of playoff positioning.

Recently Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla discussed how he almost became the Jazz's head coach. The rumor mill linked the Jazz to talented Atlanta Hawks center John Collins.

Monday night's slate of NBA action included a hardwood tussle between Coach Will Hardy's Jazz and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.

Former Bulls guard and current Jazz guard Kris Dunn's performance soon became one for the ages.

Jazz's Dunn Channels Inner John Stockton

Dunn was a man on a mission in just over twenty minutes of play for the Jazz as he handed out 13 assists on the night, tying a John Stockton franchise milestone in the process according to a post from StatMuse on X.

Kris Dunn tonight: 13 AST

100 FG% The first Jazz with 10+ assists on perfect shooting in a game since John Stockton. https://t.co/OanP1AwGhZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2024

The former top five overall pick hasn't had the best statistical season for Coach Hardy's team as he has averaged just under five points per game and just under four assists on the season, but he helped lead Utah to a big win over their Eastern Conference contending opponents on Monday.

Jazz Schedule Heats Up With Nuggets Up Next

The Jazz are slated to face the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10 p.m. followed by the surging Toronto Raptors and Jekyll-and-Hyde Los Angeles Lakers.

The three-game time period is the perfect opportunity for Hardy's team to show it's serious about its playoff chances in the next week, and Dunn's steady hand as a passing guard could help get them over the hump.