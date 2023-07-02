Amid reports that the Utah Jazz have interest in acquiring Damian Lillard, there are a number of potential deals that come to mind in their effort to acquire the seven-time All-Star.

A player that can substantially elevate the Jazz offense, having Lillard as the focal point of the franchise for the next four years will be well worth the price of admission in this sweepstakes. With that said, the only reason to make a trade for Lillard would be in an effort to not just make the playoffs but win the championship.

Consequently, a win-now roster will have to be left in place in order for the move to make sense, while myriad young players and assets will have to be sent out to accommodate what will be a potential MVP candidate. So, although players like John Collins could potentially entice the Portland Trail Blazers, another type of sacrifice will have to be made.

The perfect Damian Lillard-Jazz trade

Blazers receive: Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Taylor Hendricks (2023 No. 9 pick), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick

Jazz receive: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic

Why the Jazz, Blazers make the trade

For the Utah Jazz to make this trade, they simply have to be willing to exchange the potential of several players for a player that can commandeer their offense in Damian Lillard.

Breaking the trade down

Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2025 & 2026 first-round picks for Damian Lillard

Giving up Collin Sexton for Lillard isn't a difficult decision. Though his intensity on both ends of the floor and ability to score from all three levels are perhaps underrated, his playmaking and shot-creation abilities aren't as refined as Lillard's. Nor is Sexton the type of player defenses fear having to guard from 30 feet out.

So, before acknowledging that Lillard averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game last season while Sexton averaged 14.3 points and 2.9 assists per game, their difference skillsets and current ability already provide the Jazz with an upgrade. That said, as a 24-year-old player with a career-high scoring average of 24.3 points per game, an enlarged role could allow Sexton to close the gap with Lillard quite a bit in terms of production.

Nonetheless, in order to balance out the trade in value, at least one other young backcourt piece and at least one first-round pick would be necessary. Consequently, 22-year-old Talen Horton Tucker is included in the trade. With a playmaking style and physique that keeps opponents off balance when he gets it going, Tucker averaging 18.1 points and 6.1 points per game in March (18 games) before averaging 27.5 points and 7.5 assists per game to close out the 2022-23 season in April (2 games) is particularly noteworthy.

Though not as efficient as Sexton, Horton-Tucker is another player who should have solid trade value. Especially with him being on an expiring contract and being a potential trade asset for the Blazers at the trade deadline.

Taylor Hendricks for Jusuf Nurkic, 2027 first-round pick

Yet, the deal still feels like something is missing, is which provides the impetus for a Taylor Hendricks inclusion, especially with the Jazz retaining John Collins in this scenario.

A stretch-big that projects to excel as a 3-point threat and rim protector at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, Hendricks can be a long-term frontcourt fixture in Portland. In return, the Jazz receive a skilled center in Jusuf Nurkic that provides an interesting 1-2 punch behind projected starter Walker Kessler (as well as what could be necessary depth).

Although this part of the trade arguably favors the Jazz, the Blazers arguably didn't give up enough for Lillard in the first part, which is why is ultimately balances out.

The end result?

In the end, the Utah Jazz are projected to start Damian Lillard, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markannen, John Collins and Walker Kessler, with a bench of 2016 No. 5 pick Kris Dunn, 2023 No. 16 pick Keyonte George, 2022 No. 14 pick Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Both Agbaji and George could challenge Clarkson for a starting spot due to their defensive potential.

The Portland Trail Blazers will be projected to start Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant and Taylor Hendricks, with a bench of Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Nassir Little, and 2023 No. 23 pick Kris Murray.

Similar to the Jazz, Sexton could challenge Simons for a starting spot due to his defensive upside.