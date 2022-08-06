RUMOR: Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic garnering interest from contenders amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks

The Utah Jazz made a massive blockbuster last month by trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which paved the way for Donovan Mitchell to be moved next. While talks between the Jazz and Knicks have been ongoing, there is no traction at this point. But, there are two other players on the roster who are garnering interest because of their expiring contracts: Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Via HoopsHype:

“The expiring contracts of Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley appeal to playoff-caliber teams around the league, sources told HoopsHype.”

Beverley came over to the Jazz in the Gobert deal after helping the T-Wolves get to the playoffs last season. He’s an absolute sparkplug for any team, contender or not. It’s really no surprise playoff organizations are interested in the versatile guard, who is a pest on both ends of the floor. in 2021-22 for Minnesota, Patrick Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 58 games.

As for Bogdanovic, he’s been a key player for Utah over the last three seasons. He put up 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds this past campaign while shooting nearly 40% from deep.

The reality of the situation is this. Mitchell is likely going to move on, whether it be at some point in 2022-23 or before training camp. That would mark the start of a complete rebuild which means it makes no sense to keep Bojan Bogdanovic or Patrick Beverley. Perhaps we could even see one of these vets get traded before Mitchell does.

The Jazz front office definitely has some decisions to make.