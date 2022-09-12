RUMOR: Jazz’s current outlook on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic trades, revealed

It’s a well-known fact around the league that the Utah Jazz are in full rebuild mode right now. Their blockbuster deals for ex-stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this summer are clear testaments to this notion.

Be that as it may, it doesn’t sound like the Jazz are in any hurry to deal the remaining veterans on their squad. Guys like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Bojan Bogdanovic have garnered significant interest from opposing teams, and at this point, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Utah pulls the trigger on any or even all of these deals.

ESPN’s NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reports, however, that the Jazz are more than happy to bide their time. They’ve already slapped their players with a rather hefty price tag, and it’s now up to interested parties to potentially meet their demands (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The Jazz now they’re doing a full reset, but in conversations I’ve had with both around the league and teams that have talked to the Jazz, it feels like they have a lot more business to do,” Shelburne said. “The question is, when do they do that business? They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley. The sense around the league is the Jazz at least feel they have deals for all of those veteran players if and when they want them where they would return a first-round pick for each of these kinds of players. … The Jazz are not in any hurry to make decisions.”

Shelburne also reports that according to her sources, the Jazz front office is also willing to give this current group a chance to play together — including their veterans. If they play well to start the season, Utah has no problem with allowing this group to try and go as far as they can this season.