The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of four teams that have shown interest in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. They have also been linked to a potential reunion with Jordan Clarkson as the Jazz look to convert their veterans into future assets via trade. They’re not going to come for cheap, though.

According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, the Jazz have already named their price for both Bogdanovic and Clarkson. The same can be said for Malik Beasley, who arrived in Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert deal (h/t Brad Sullivan of AHN Fire Digital):

“The second package is Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Beasley,” Lowe said. “From what I’ve been told around the league, the Jazz feel all three of those guys are worth a first-round pick. If that’s the case, then there’s no deal, that’s out.”

What we’ve learned this offseason is that Danny Ainge and the Jazz are no pushovers. When they set a price for their player, they won’t budge. This was the case with Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as their trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell. In both instances, Utah picked up major hauls.

This only means that LeBron James and the Lakers will need to give up their last few remaining future assets if they want to bring either Bogdanovic or Clarkson (or both?) to LA. Both players could prove beneficial for the Lakers as they look to bounce back from a miserable 2021-22 campaign. Are they willing to pay the steep price, though?