The Utah Jazz are entering a critical part of their offseason. After trading away Rudy Gobert for a king’s ransom a few months ago, the question is: what do they do with Donovan Mitchell. Do you keep him and try to contend with him as your lone lead guy? Or do you trade him now while his value is high to jump-start a rebuild?

As of now, it seems like the Jazz are leaning towards the latter option. In fact, it seems like new GM Danny Ainge is looking to make another blockbuster trade, one that trumps their haul for Gobert. (via HoopsHype)

“According to multiple NBA executives who’ve spoken to the Jazz about trading for Donovan Mitchell, Utah is seeking as many draft picks as possible and isn’t prioritizing win-now players. Utah is looking to land a bigger haul for Mitchell than the Rudy Gobert trade… There’s a belief it’ll take five or even six first-round draft picks to land Mitchell.”

If you recall, the trade for Rudy Gobert netted the Jazz FOUR first-round picks. At the time, it was already considered as an insanely high price for the star center. Many even attributed the drying trade market right now to this blockbuster trade.

If this rumor is to be believed… well, expect the trade market to be even drier if the Jazz pull it off. This will be Ainge’s masterpiece if it does happen. In turn, teams like the Brooklyn Nets will have a higher asking price for their disgruntled stars… something that could potentially break the market.