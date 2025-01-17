ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jazz-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pelicans Odds

Utah Jazz: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

New Orleans Pelicans: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans allow the sixth-highest points per game in the NBA. Along with that, they are allowing opponents to shoot 48.2 percent from the field, which is the third-highest in the NBA. New Orleans struggles to defend the perimeter, and they allow the fourth-most offensive rebounds per game. They do not rebound, and they can not defend. If the Jazz can find a way to put up some points Friday night, they will have a great chance to at least cover the spread.

New Orleans is bad this season because of their lack of defense. However, their difficulties on the offensive side of the floor are another reason. New Orleans scores the fifth-fewest points per game this season, and their field goal percentage is the third-lowest. Scoring under 110 points is a regular occurrence for the Pelicans. When they do that this season, they are 2-21. If the Jazz can have a decent defensive game against a bad offensive team, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans is not the best team, but they have played well lately. The Pelicans have three wins in their last four games, and their one loss is by just one point against the Boston Celtics. In those four games, the Pelicans are scoring 120.0 points per game. That is well above their season average. New Orleans has been one of the hottest teams lately, and they should be able to keep that up Friday night. If the Pelicans continue their scoring, they will cover the spread.

Utah has lost seven of their last 10 games. They have scored under 110 points per game in their last 10 games. As mentioned, the Pelicans are not the best defensive team, but they can definitely shut down a weak Jazz team. Moreso, the Jazz are struggling with injuries. Walker Kessler, Lauri Markannen, and John Collins are out for this game. Those are three important players for the Jazz. Without them, their scoring is going to continue to be down. If the Pelicans can keep the Jazz to a lower score, they will be able to cover this large spread.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Neither team is good, but the Pelicans are playing better than the Jazz. Along with that, the Jazz are a very injured team. Not having some of their best players will make a difference Friday night. However, over the season as a whole, the Pelicans have been unimpressive. New Orleans will not be able to keep up their play for long, and I do think we will see a glimpse of that in this game. Although I like the Pelicans to win, I am going to take the Jazz to cover the spread straight up.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Jazz +10 (-110)