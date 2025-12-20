For the Cleveland Browns, the 2025-26 College Football Playoff won’t just be must-watch television. It will be a glimpse into a possible reset. With the 2025 season unraveling and playoff dreams long extinguished, Cleveland’s attention has shifted from damage control to talent acquisition. The Browns are staring at another inflection point. The upcoming CFP offers a rare stage to evaluate elite prospects against elite competition. For a franchise searching for answers at quarterback, wide receiver, and along the offensive line, this playoff field may as well be a live audition.

How the Browns’ 2025 season unraveled

The Browns’ 2025 campaign has been defined by frustration, injuries, and hard truths. A humiliating 31–3 Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears dropped Cleveland to 3–11. That officially confirmed what had been obvious for weeks: this season was no longer about competing. With Deshaun Watson sidelined and Joe Flacco traded away, the Browns used the back half of the year to evaluate young quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. However, the results have been more sobering rather than encouraging.

Against Chicago, the offense collapsed entirely. Behind a battered offensive line, Sanders struggled mightily. He tossed three interceptions as the Browns failed to generate rhythm, protection, or confidence. The coaching staff has been clear-eyed about the situation. Watson is expected to remain on the roster in 2026 due to the financial impossibility of moving on. That doesn’t mean, though, that Cleveland can afford to stop searching for answers. Whether it’s insurance, competition, or a long-term succession plan, the Browns must come out of the 2026 draft with legitimate offensive building blocks.

Why the College Football Playoff matters

This is not a luxury evaluation cycle for the Browns. It’s a necessity. Cleveland owns premium draft capital and must use it wisely, particularly on offense. The CFP offers front offices the clearest evaluation environment possible. They will see elite prospects under maximum pressure, facing NFL-caliber schemes and opponents. For a team that has struggled to translate regular-season college dominance into pro success, these games matter.

Cleveland’s scouting department will be locked in on quarterbacks who can process quickly. Tey should also look at receivers who can separate against top defensive backs and linemen who can survive speed and power. The Browns need talented players who won’t wilt.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Browns' must-see NFL Draft targets in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

If the Browns are serious about changing their offensive trajectory, Fernando Mendoza demands their full attention. The Indiana quarterback enters the playoff as one of the most polished passers in the country. He is a legitimate contender to be the first player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza’s 2025 season was historic. He currently has nearly 3,000 passing yards, a nation-leading 33 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while guiding Indiana to a Big Ten title.

What makes Mendoza especially intriguing for Cleveland is how clean his game is. He wins with anticipation, accuracy, and composure rather than chaos. His quick release neutralizes pressure. His football IQ shows up in how rarely he puts the ball in danger. He’s mobile enough to extend plays and convert with his legs. He is also a passer first. That's something this Browns offense desperately needs. Watching him operate against CFP defenses will tell evaluators whether he’s a true franchise-altering presence.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson is the wild card of this group. That alone makes him fascinating. The Alabama quarterback has all the physical tools NFL teams covet. He has arm strength, mobility, and the ability to make off-platform throws. His 2025 season, however, was uneven. He had flashes of brilliance mixed with bouts of inconsistency that have divided evaluators.

For Cleveland, Simpson represents a potential upside swing rather than a finished product. He’s more athletic than Mendoza and capable of creating outside structure. That said, he’ll need refinement and stability. That is something the Browns may or may not be positioned to provide. His CFP performance could significantly swing his draft stock. He just had a solid outing in Alabama's 34-24 CFP win over Oklahoma. Simpson tallied 232 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

If there’s one prospect who feels tailor-made for what Cleveland lacks offensively, it’s Carnell Tate. The Ohio State receiver is as polished as they come. He combines precise route-running with exceptional body control and ball skills. Averaging 17.5 yards per catch in 2025, Tate has consistently delivered explosive plays while maintaining reliability.

Tate’s appeal to the Browns is simple. He wins in ways that translate immediately to the NFL. He separates at the top of routes, thrives on contested catches, and understands spacing. That is a critical trait to help quarterbacks who are still finding their footing. In a Browns offense starved for dependable perimeter play, Tate could step in as a day-one contributor. His CFP matchups against elite secondaries will be appointment viewing for Cleveland’s front office.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch brings something Cleveland sorely lacks. That's speed that changes defensive behavior. Yes, he may not have Tate’s size. Still, his explosiveness is undeniable. Branch is lethal in space. He can turn short completions into chunk gains and can add immediate value as a return specialist.

For a Browns offense that has struggled to create easy yards, Branch’s ability to stretch the field horizontally and vertically could be transformative. He forces defenses to account for him on every snap. Watching how Georgia deploys him in high-leverage CFP moments will help Cleveland determine whether his skill set can be maximized at the next level.

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

After watching their offensive line crumble throughout 2025, the Browns would be negligent not to heavily scout Kadyn Proctor. At 6'7 and 360 pounds, Proctor is a physically imposing tackle with rare athletic traits for his size. He’s not a finished product, but the ceiling is immense.

For Cleveland, Proctor represents both protection and potential. If his technique continues to improve, he could anchor the blind side for a decade. In the CFP, he’ll face elite edge rushers. That is the exact test Browns evaluators need to see.

The verdict

The Browns’ 2025 season has been painful, but it has clarified priorities. Cleveland needs answers on offense. Of course, the College Football Playoff offers the best possible stage to find them. Whether it’s Mendoza’s poise, Tate’s polish, Branch’s speed, or Proctor’s size, these games could shape the Browns’ future far more than anything happening on Sundays right now.